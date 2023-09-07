With the summer transfer market now in the rearview mirror, Juventus are shifting their attention towards internal matters.

In recent days, reports suggested that the club is studying contract renewals for some of their stars, including Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Moise Kean could also be the recipient of a renewal offer.

The 23-year-old’s current deal runs until 2025. The source suggests that the management is considering pushing the deadline further by another year or two.

The striker currently collects 2.5 million euros as net wages. However, the report claims that the club could try to slightly lower this figure.

The Italian is a youth product of the club who enjoyed his breakthrough in 2019. However, the club sold him to Everton shortly afterwards.

Kean found little success at Goodison Park but his fortunes changed for the better during a loan stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The bomber returned to Juventus in 2021 as a late-summer acquisition following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker had his highs and lows over the past couple of seasons, but hasn’t been able to lock in a starting berth for the most part.

Juve FC say

Regardless of whether we plan to keep Kean for the long term or not, extending his contract would be the right move as it would allow us to maintain some leverage in negotiations in case a suitor emerges next summer.

Otherwise, we risk losing his services on the low, or perhaps even for free in 2025.