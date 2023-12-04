Even though the January transfer market is fast approaching, Juventus are also exploring opportunities for the summer.

According to Il Massaggero via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are now contemplating a move for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson.

The 30-year-old is currently running on an expiring transfer. So unless he ends up finding an agreement with the capital club, he will be able to move on a free transfer come July.

As the source explains, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has recently decided to put contract negotiations on ice as he hasn’t been impressed with the player’s recent performances.

However, the Biancocelesti patron has reportedly realized that he’s now running the risk of losing the Brazilian’s services with Juventus entering the fray.

The winger enjoyed a memorable first spell in the Italian capital between 2013 and 2018 before earning a big-money transfer to West Ham United.

Following an underwhelming spell in the Premier League, Anderson returned to Lazio in the summer of 2021, swiftly rediscovering his best form under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.

Nevertheless, the whole squad has been in disarray since the start of the season, dropping a flurry of points in the league. They currently sit 9th in the Serie A standings.

For his part, the Brazilian has contributed with a goal and four assists in 14 Serie A appearances. He also has a solitary assist in five Champions League outings.

We shall see if this story will catch fire in the coming weeks or rapidly fade from the news.