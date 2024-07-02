Juventus could reportedly sacrifice Manuel Locatelli this summer to finance a move for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman has been an obsession for the Old Lady for almost six months, but their offers have fallen short of La Dea’s valuation (60 million euros).

Despite signing Douglas Luiz and closing in on Khephren Thuram, the Bianconeri still consider Koopmeiners the missing piece in the midfield jigsaw.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Turin-based giants are considering selling Locatelli in order to fund a move for the Netherlands international.

As the source explains, the former Sassuolo man is no longer deemed untouchable with Luiz and Thuram joining the ranks, and Nicolo Fagioli back from suspension.

Therefore, Juventus could entertain a sale if they were to receive an offer from Olympique Marseille who have recently emerged as a suitor.

The Ligue 1 side have recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, and the latter shares a solid bond with Locatelli dating back to their time together at Sassuolo.

This sale would help the Bianconeri generate cash and subsequently raise their offer to sign Koopmeiners.

Locatelli has been a regular starter at Juventus since joining the club in August 2021. Max Allegri considered him integral to his tactical system. The 26-year-old contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2028.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti opted against calling up the Lecco native to his Euro 2024 squad. The Azzurri were recently eliminated in the Round of 16, thus putting ending an abysmal defense campaign.