Juventus are pondering a sensational swoop for Davide Frattesi who is frustrated with the lack of playing at Inter.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with the Bianconeri in the past, but eventually made the move to the Nerazzurri last summer, completing a loan move with an obligation to buy from Sassuolo.

But despite being a regular starter with the Italian national team, Frattesi has yet to carve himself a spot in Simone Inzaghi’s starting lineup. He continues to feature as an understudy to Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

With Piotr Zielinski also set to join the Italian champions on a free transfer, Frattesi is becoming increasingly anxious about his role at the club.

On Thursday, the player’s agent Beppe Riso held a meeting with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio to discuss the player’s future.

This summit raised great speculations over the midfielder’s fate, with Sport Mediaset (via JuventusNews24) even linking him with a groundbreaking move to Turin.

The source claims that Juventus are considering making a move for Frattesi after learning he’s unhappy with his current status at Inter.

Nevertheless, the report notes that the move remains unlikely at this point.

After all, the Nerazzurri insist that the Italy international is not for sale, and club president Giuseppe Marotta won’t fancy a transfer that would strengthen the ranks of a direct competitor.

Curiously, Frattesi’s sister Chiara is dating Weston McKennie who could be set to leave Juventus this summer.