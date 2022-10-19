Juventus has been signing some of the world’s best young players recently and they have found a new target in Germany.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with players that will offer them so much value in the years to come.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli will lead the next generation of players in black and white, but Juve is looking to sign even much younger players.

One man on their radar now is the Mainz midfielder Marcel Lukasz Kalemba who is from Poland and is just 17, according to Calciomercato.

He still plays for their under-19 side, but he is one of highest-rated players in German youth football and has been monitored by several clubs.

Juve is one of them and the Bianconeri wants to add him to their squad to keep it young and refreshed.

The report adds that he has impressed so much that he is being considered a player similar to Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Kalemba is an exciting talent to have in your squad, but he will struggle to play in the current Juve team.

The Bianconeri need players who will join the club and immediately make an impact because we need better results.

If he makes the move, he is likely to just languish on our under-19 side for a long time.