Juventus has just bolstered their defence with the arrival of Gleison Bremer, and they might turn their attention to other parts of their team now.

They have also added Paul Pogba to their squad in this transfer window, and that has made them stronger.

They could now turn their attention towards adding another striker to the group after they allowed Alvaro Morata to return to Spain.

The striker was on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the last two seasons, and he became an important member of the Bianconeri team.

However, Juve failed to reach an agreement with Atleti, and he returned to the Spanish club this summer.

They are now looking at other strikers and a name that has come onto their list of targets in Timo Werner.

The German plays for Chelsea, and a report on Tuttojuve claims they would like to add him to their squad.

Werner has struggled at Chelsea, but he was one of the finest forwards around when he played for RB Leipzig in Germany.

He still has the ability to thrive at another club, and he probably needs a change of environment to get better.

However, is he much better than Moise Kean? We probably should give the Azzurri star the first six months of the season and see if he has improved before signing a new frontman.