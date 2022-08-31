gaya
Transfer News

Report – Juventus considering a move for Valencia defender

August 31, 2022 - 10:00 am

Juventus has taken their search for a new left-back to Spain, where they have an interest in Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

The Bianconeri have allowed Luca Pellegrini to leave on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving Alex Sandro as the only natural option at left-back.

They are interested in adding one more player to that spot on their team.

Gaya fits the bill, and the Bianconeri could look to bolster their squad with him.

A report on Tuttojuve claims he is one of their primary targets before this transfer window closes.

However, the move is tricky because Los Che wants to hand him a new deal, and he is reluctant to leave.

At 27, he already captains the team and enjoys wearing its jersey so much. It is hard for him to agree to a move away.

Juve FC Says

Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo are two other options we have for that left-back spot.

However, the best thing to do is to sign a natural player for that position and add to the group.

It remains unclear if we have alternative targets for that role. But time is running out, and we must decide if we will strengthen it or not.

