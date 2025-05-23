Juventus are preparing for a summer of significant changes in their attacking department, with both Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani expected to leave the club. Vlahovic is likely to be sold, as he has yet to agree terms on a new contract, while Kolo Muani is currently only on loan at the Allianz Stadium and does not appear to be part of the long-term vision.

Both forwards have delivered mixed performances this season, and neither has fully convinced the club’s hierarchy of their suitability to lead the line. As a result, Juventus are now actively seeking a new centre forward who can provide consistent quality and help elevate the team’s attacking output.

Juventus Turn Their Focus to Viktor Gyökeres

Victor Osimhen had been a key target, with Juventus monitoring the Napoli striker as a potential marquee signing. However, the Nigerian international is believed to favour a move to the Premier League, which has prompted Juventus to explore alternative options. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have now entered the race to sign Viktor Gyökeres.

The Swedish striker has been in exceptional form for Sporting Clube, scoring prolifically and attracting the attention of several top European clubs. He is widely expected to leave Sporting at the end of the current campaign, with Arsenal reportedly among the frontrunners to secure his signature. Juventus, however, are now seriously considering a move for the 26-year-old as they look to bolster their squad.

Gyökeres would represent a more cost-effective option compared to Osimhen, whose valuation by Napoli remains prohibitively high. The financial aspects of a potential deal make the Swedish forward an appealing target for the Turin-based club.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Other Targets Under Consideration as Champions League Awaits

In addition to Gyökeres, Juventus are also monitoring other attacking players, including Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui. The club’s final shortlist could depend on whether they secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, which remains a crucial factor in attracting top talent.

Gyökeres is regarded as an elite-level striker by many observers. Should Juventus succeed in signing him, they would be acquiring one of the most in-form forwards in Europe, a move that could significantly strengthen their ambitions going into the new season.