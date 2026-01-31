With less than 72 hours remaining before the transfer deadline, Juventus have reportedly added their former striker Alvaro Morata to their attacking shortlist.

The Bianconeri’s officials, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini, are trying their best to appease Luciano Spalletti by signing the centre-forward he publicly requested amidst Dusan Vlahovic’s continued absence.

However, the Serie A giants have already missed out on Jean Philippe-Mateta (now betrothed to Milan) and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Juventus identify Alvaro Morata as Kolo Muani’s alternative

Juventus thus turned their attention to Randal Kolo Muani, who is eager to return to Turin after enjoying a positive brief spell last season.

But while the Frenchman would be thrilled to reunite with his teammates at Continassa, the Bianconeri have been struggling to convince Tottenham Hotspur to end the player’s loan stint prematurely.

They would also have to resume negotiations with the player’s parent club, Paris Saint-Germain, after ending their talks on a sour note in August.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Realising they could fall short on the Kolo Muani front, Juventus are keeping tabs on alternative solutions, including Manchester United wantaway Joshua Zirkzee.

On Saturday morning, Tuttosport revealed another interesting candidate, claiming that Juve are considering making a move for Morata.

The 33-year-old already had two spells in Turin, the first between 2014 and 2016, and the second between 2020 and 2022, both ending with returns to the Spanish capital (Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively).

Why signing Morata is a daunting task for Juventus

The Euro 2024 winner has been on Milan’s books since 2024, but he’s currently on loan at Como, who have the obligation to buy him on certain conditions. Therefore, Morata is in a similar situation to Kolo Muani.

In other words, Juventus would have to negotiate with two clubs to unlock the deal, which is why the Turin-based newspaper believes it remains a particularly difficult operation to pull off, especially at this late stage of the transfer window.

It should also be noted that the former Chelsea man has been dealing with recurring injury problems this season, which limited his contribution to the Lariani’s cause.

Morata has only made 13 appearances in Serie A this season, but has yet to score a goal. His only strike for Como came in the Coppa Italia.