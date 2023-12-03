With the January transfer window less than a month away. several profiles have now emerged as transfer targets for Juventus, especially in midfield.

Max Allegri is currently operating with a shortage of options in the middle of the park after losing the services of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba due to suspensions.

Therefore, the upcoming transfer session offers the club an opportunity to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a host of names already, and an old transfer target has now resurfaced.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are contemplating a move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.

The 26-year-old has been reduced to an almost forgotten figure at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman rose to the scene at Ajax along with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frankie de Jong. In 2020, he made the big-money switch to Man Utd.

Nevertheless, his time with the Red Devils has been abysmal, to say the least. Despite the arrival of his old Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, the midfielder remains out of the equation.

This season, Van de Beek has only made two brief cameos across all competitions.

The source claims Juventus might try to sign the player on loan with the option to buy him at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

At the age of 26, Van de Beek is still young enough to resurrect his career. However, if his old mentor Ten Hag isn’t willing to rely on his services, one has to wonder if the player would be able to rediscover his best form under the guidance of Allegri whose idea of football certainly differs from the one adopted at Ajax where he enjoyed his finest hour.

One would think that Juventus can find more suitable alternatives.