Gabriel Jesus’s future at Arsenal is very uncertain as the Gunners continue to evolve.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been one of the strongest teams in England over the last two seasons, challenging for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons.

Upon their return to the Champions League, they even reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

However, Arsenal is looking to sign a new striker in the summer, which puts Jesus’s future at the club in doubt.

Reports from England suggest that Arsenal is open to selling him at the end of this term, and Juventus is one of the teams considering a move for him, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri could be looking to rebuild their attack in the summer, especially if either Dusan Vlahovic or Federico Chiesa leaves.

Jesus could be signed as a replacement, with Juventus impressed by the striker’s performances so far.

The Bianconeri believe he could become an important player for their team and contribute significantly in terms of goals and assists.

Juve FC Says

Jesus is not the most prolific striker and might not score as many goals as Dusan Vlahovic, but his movement and other contributions in attack could be helpful to us.