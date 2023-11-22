With Alex Sandro heading towards the exit door, Juventus will be looking to add a new defender to the ranks in the summer.

The Bianconeri can currently count on their captain Danilo and his compatriot Gleison Bremer, while Federico Gatti is gradually sharpening his tools. Daniele Rugani is also proving to be a reliable back-up.

Yet, playing with three at the back requires additional defensive depth, especially with European football back on display starting next season.

So according to Repubblica Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus could be looking to replicate the Bremer coup by signing his former teammate Alessandro Buongiorno.

The 24-year-old slowly but surely established himself as a stalwart at the back for the Granata.

He also earned additional recognition for his solid display on Monday in Italy’s goalless draw against Ukraine. He and Francesco Acerbi we both fabulous at the back, thus playing an important role in the Azzurri’s qualification for Euro 2024.

This was only the defender’s second cap with the senior national team.

So as the source tells it, the Bianconeri are contemplating the prospect of reuniting Bremer with his old comrade at Torino.

Juve FC say

While Bremer was happy to make the crosstown switch, Buongiorno might be reluctant to follow suit.

The Italian is a Torino stalwart through and through having started his career at the club from a tender age.

While it wouldn’t be the first time a footballer “betrays” his childhood club, one would think that Buongiorno would avoid this whole debacle if he were to receive an offer from another top club, preferring to make a less shocking career choice.