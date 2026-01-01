Juventus are reportedly looking to exploit some market opportunities in January, as they aim to bolster the middle of the park.

In recent hours, several sources have linked Federico Chiesa with a potential return to Turin. The 28-year-old spent four years at Continassa before leaving the club in August 2024 after being unceremoniously omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans.

The winger joined Liverpool on a cut-price deal, as his contract was set to expire a year later, but he has been struggling for playing time under Arne Slot.

Juventus considering Federico Chiesa’s return

On Thursday, La Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed that Chiesa could indeed become a concrete idea for Juventus in January, as the Italian is keen to regain his place in the Italian national team ahead of a potential World Cup campaign.

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

The Fiorentina youth product shares a good rapport with Luciano Spalletti, who would welcome the arrival of another attacker to his ranks, especially one who is capable of filling various roles in the final third.

The pink newspaper also reveals that Juventus are monitoring three midfielders who could arrive for relatively low fees, as their contracts will expire at the end of the season.

Juventus following Schlager, Neves & Rodriguez

The first is Xaver Schlager, a 28-year-old Austrian midfielder who has been at RB Leipzig since 2022.

The second midfield option mentioned by GdS is Ruben Neves, whose future at Al-Hilal is shrouded in mystery. The Saudi Pro League giants are desperate to keep the Portuguese international at Simone Inzaghi’s court.

However, the former Wolves star could be tempted to make a return to Europe. Nevertheless, Juventus will find it hard to satisfy the player’s demands, as he currently earns a lucrative salary.

Finally, Guido Rodriguez could be the most plausible option for the Bianconeri, as the 31-year-old is finding very little playing time at West Ham United this season. The experienced Argentine has a World Cup and two Copa America medals in his cabinet.