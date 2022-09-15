Report – Juventus considers a move for Real Madrid man

Juventus could return to the transfer market for reinforcements in January after their poor start to this term.

The Bianconeri invested heavily in their squad in the summer, but they have still started this season poorly.

Their loss to Benfica last night was their second in as many Champions League matches.

They have also won just two league matches all season, and it seems their squad needs reinforcements.

The Bianconeri will look to do some buying when an opportunity arrives, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they want to sign Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has experience in Italian football after spending the last campaign on loan at Fiorentina.

He was one of the finest full-backs in Serie A during that spell, but La Viola did not make his move permanent.

The report says he could now return to Italy with Juve when the transfer window reopens again.

Juve FC Says

Although we signed a lot of players in the last transfer window, our squad still needs help.

These players have what it takes to get a better result, but a new teammate can help to arouse their enthusiasm and push them to play better.

At 26, Odriozola is fairly experienced, and he could become a useful member of our squad.