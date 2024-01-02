Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman with a view to a summer transfer.

The Nigerian arrived in Bergamo in 2022 and swiftly established himself as the club’s main pillar upfront.

The 26-year-old was the club’s top scorer last season, and he’s currently leading the charts once again. He has already recorded seven goals and three assists in 18 Serie A appearances thus far.

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, lookman’s exploits have attracted the interest of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have reportedly identified the former Everton and Leicester man as someone capable of raising the level of quality in the attacking department.

The Nigeria international is a versatile attacker who can play as a centre forward, a second striker or even as a wide attacker.

The source claims that Juventus are monitoring the player with a summer transfer in mind, but are yet to open any sort of dialogue with La Dea,

In other words, Lookman remains a mere idea for the Turin-based giants, one that might develop into a potential transfer in the coming months.

Atalanta struck gold by signing the striker from RB Leipzig for around 9 million euros. Hence, the shrewd Oribici will be eyeing a major profit if they were to sell their star in the summer.

Lookman’s contract runs until the summer of 2026.