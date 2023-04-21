Report – Juventus continues to covet Napoli director

Juventus has the habit of poaching top talents from other clubs in Serie A and continues to do so even at the executive level.

The club’s new board is scouting for more people to help them lead the black and whites back to success.

They have their eyes on executives at other clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan and one man on their radar is Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli per Il Bianconero.

He has done an amazing job in his role as the club’s leader, which could see them win the league this season, a first in three decades.

Juve believes he has the experience and expertise to help their team become stronger than it is now.

The black and whites will pay close attention to his future in Naples and see if they can lure him to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has done a great job at Napoli so far and we can see he has the expertise to sign the right players and make good decisions.

We need to return to being the top club in Italy and he could be our best leader.

He is unlikely to join us until the summer and we need our players to win more games and get the club in a good spot before he enters.