Juventus is one of the clubs keeping tabs on developments at AS Roma as they are interested in a move for several Giallorossi players.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Rick Karsdorp have been on their radar recently and they continue to push to add them to their squad at the right price.

Another man they could steal from Jose Mourinho’s side is Chris Smalling, who has been in superb form this term.

Injuries have plagued the Englishman in the past, but he is now doing very well physically and has been delivering some top performances for the club in Serie A.

He would be a free agent in the summer, but Roma is desperate to prevent that from happening and is looking to get him on a new deal as soon as possible.

But Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is not so keen to extend his stay with them and Juve is waiting to get encouragement that he is leaving before they move to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Smalling has been an amazing player for Roma and one of the consistently good defenders in Serie A this season.

However, the defender will likely sign a new deal at Roma over moving to Juve because he will get a guarantee of playing time there if he does not move.