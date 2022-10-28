Giorgi Mamardashvili has entered the radar of Juventus in recent weeks and the Georgian could move to Turin in the summer.

The 22-year-old plays for Valencia and has been their first-choice goalie this campaign.

Los Che wants to keep him and have him tied to a contract until 2027, which guarantees them a good fee if he leaves.

Juve wants to keep refreshing their squad’s age and consider him a player with long-term value.

This has not stopped clubs from scouting him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is one of his suitors.

They are facing competition from Manchester United and Tottenham, who plan to replace their current first choices.

But Juve is confident they could win the race for his signature and continue to scout him.

Juve FC Says

We need younger players in our squad, but Mamardashvili will struggle to play if he joins us now.

Mattia Perin is not a bad second choice, so unless he leaves, there is almost no need for us to sign a replacement.

If we are eager to add Mamardashvili to our squad, we could sign him and send him back on loan for around two seasons to continue his development.