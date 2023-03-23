Report – Juventus continues to watch Spezia defender

Emil Holm is one player Juventus cannot stop thinking about as they make plans to improve their squad in the summer.

The Spezia full-back has been one of the finest players in his position in Serie A this season and continues to do well in games for them.

Juve needs new full-backs, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado poised to leave the club at the end of this season.

This has opened the door for new men to join them and Holm is gaining relevance among the decision-makers at the club.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the defender remains Juve’s main candidate to become their next right back.

The black and whites are expected to make their move at the end of this term and have continued to perform an important scouting job on the Swede.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Holm is already one of the recognisable right-backs in Serie A and we would have more quality at the back if he joins us.

However, a move for him will only happen if we can guarantee him playing chances at the Allianz Stadium.

The defender knows Juve is a top club and he will struggle to play as much as he is doing now in Turin and will want assurances before he leaves Spezia and choose us among his many suitors.