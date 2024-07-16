Juventus and Napoli could end up forging a swap deal involving Italy internationals Federico Chiesa and Giacomo Raspadori.

The Bianconeri will likely part ways with the winger this summer as he apparently doesn’t fit in Thiago Motta’s tactical system.

Moreover, his contract will expire next year and the two parties have yet to make any concrete progress on the renewal front.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Roma as of late, but this story has cooled down in recent days.

But according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), Napoli are now looking add Chiesa to Antonio Conte’s ranks, which could lead to an exchange deal between the two clubs.

The Partenopei are reportedly offering the services of Raspadori in exchange.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade at the Stadio Maradona since making the move from Sassuolo two years ago. However, the striker has yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

The Italy international is a profile that Motta would appreciate for his versatility and agility. He could act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, or play behind the Serbian as part of the supporting cast.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that this idea has been gaining steam in recent hours.

Juventus and Napoli have scarcely done any business together in the past few years. However, with Giovanni Manna taking over as the Partenopei’s sporting director, he could reconnect with Cristiano Giuntoli.

The source adds that Juventus would have to pay Napoli an adjustment worth around 5 million euros given that Chiesa’s value has decreased due to his expiring contract.