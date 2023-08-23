With Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic now likely to remain at the club, Juventus could part ways with Moise Kean before the end of the summer transfer session.

The 23-year-old has a host of admirers in Italy and abroad. As we reported earlier this week, Fulham and Sevilla have been recently monitoring the Italian striker.

But according to Libero via TuttoJuve, an exchange deal could be brewing between Turin and Milano.

Juventus and Milan could be pondering a swap operation that involves Kean and Alexis Saelemaekers.

As the source explains, the 24-year-old winger is now out of Stefano Pioli’s project following the recent summer spending spree.

The Belgian is a versatile player who mainly operates on the right wing. But with Christian Pulisic now occupying the right-wing role and Samuel Chukwueze also making the switch to San Siro, Saelemaekers is now surplus to requirements.

Nevertheless, the report believes that the Belgium international has several other suitors around Europe, including Villarreal, Real Betis and Marseille.

Juve FC say

Despite Timothy Weah’s arrival, Juventus still need an additional signing on the right flank. Playing as a wingback in a 3-5-2 formation could be the ideal role for Saelemaekers.

However, offloading Kean would leave the Bianconeri short of options upfront if the club doesn’t sign a new striker. After all, we’re still unsure whether Chiesa and Vlahovic have truly overcome their recent physical issues.

So we must avoid plugging a gap by creating another.