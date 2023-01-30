Report – Juventus could move for free agent Isco

Juventus has had a quiet January transfer window apart from sending Weston McKennie on an initial loan deal to Leeds United.

Considering how inconsistent they have been this season, fans expected more action in the market, but that has not happened.

With just hours before the window closes, it seems no one will come through the door at the Allianz Stadium, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve could move for free agent Isco.

The Bianconeri have targeted him since he played for Real Madrid and had been confident he could join them this season.

However, he moved to Sevilla, where he struggled and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The report says Allegri wants more bodies in his midfield and might be gifted Isco as his only January signing.

Juve FC Says

Isco has struggled in the last few seasons and it almost makes no sense to add the Spaniard to our group.

We already have enough underperforming players and should only add anyone to the group if they are at the peak of their careers.

If Isco cannot play often and do well at Sevilla, he certainly isn’t good enough to wear our black and white shirt, either.