Juventus will reportedly send Moise Kean out on loan but not before extending his contract.

As we reported earlier, the rise of Kenan Yildiz will further limit the playing time of the 23-year-old Italian striker.

The Turkish teenager has now provided Max Allegri with an additional option up front. He has been rotating with Federico Chiesa in the second striker role.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic remains the main choice for the centre-forward berth, with Arkadiusz Milik serving as an experienced backup.

This could leave Kean lost in the shuffle, especially amidst the lack of European football this term.

So according to Sky Sport Italia via Juventus JuventusNews24, the striker could leave the club in January in search of additional playing time.

The Italy international might try to find himself a new accommodation that could help him land a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s squad for Euro 2024.

But before he leaves Turin, the source believes that Juventus could ask him to sign a new contract to protect the club’s interests. The striker’s current deal will expire in 2025.

The former Everton and Paris Saint-Germain man has made 12 Serie A appearances this term, but has yet to register a goal. While he did find the back of the net on several occasions, has has been denied by cruel VAR decisions.

Kean made his return to Juventus in the summer of 2021 as a last-minute replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who had sealed a move to Man Utd in late August.