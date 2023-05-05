While the future of Dusan Vlahovic in Turin remains uncertain, Juventus are already exploring their options on the market.

As we reported earlier today, the Serbian has several top suitors in Europe, and a lucrative offer could prise him away from Continassa.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could revisit their interest in one of their longtime transfer targets if they were to replace the former Fiorentina bomber in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus would consider Gianluca Scamacca as a direct replacement for Vlahovic in the summer.

The Italian international is enduring a rough first campaign in the Premier League. He only managed to score three goals in 16 EPL appearances.

The 23-year-old is currently out of action with a meniscus injury, but should be available again by July.

The young bomber has been linked with the Bianconeri since Andrea Pirlo’s short reign in 2020/21. However, a transfer to Turin never materialized.

Following a stellar campaign at Sassuolo, West Ham United lunged forward with an offer of 36 million euros to secure the striker’s services.

But on the back of a disappointing first campaign, the Hammers could be willing to part ways with him.

In addition to pursuing Scamacca, the source believes that Juventus will retain the services of Arkadiusz Milik who’s currently on loan from Olympique Marseille.

The Old Lady has an option to buy the Pole for around 7 million euros plus another 2M as add-ons.