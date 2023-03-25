Last summer, Renan Lodi was one of the names who were tipped to join Juventus while the club was searching the market for a new left-back.

Eventually, the Brazilian completed a loan switch from Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old has thus far made 19 Premier League appearances, but is yet to contribute in a single goal.

According to Rolevo via Juvenews.eu, Nottingham do not intend to splash 30 million euros to maintain the player’s services beyond the current campaign.

Therefore, Lodi should return to the Spanish capital at the end of the season, where he still has a contract with the Rojiblancos until 2026. The source claims that this scenario could rekindle the Old Lady’s interest in the fullback.

It’s worth mentioning that the Brazilian international also holds an Italian passport, which would allow Juventus to register him without utilizing a non-EU spot.

At the age of 24, Lodi remains a relatively young player, and he might be a decent option to bolster the Bianconeri’s aging fullback department.

Nonetheless, there could be several other interesting options on the market – ones who are enjoying more prosperous campaigns than Lodi.

This includes the likes of Monza’s Carlos Augusto and Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo. And let’s not forget about Andrea Cambiaso who’s already on the club’s books.