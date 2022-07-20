In the past couple of seasons, Gianluca Scamacca has been a transfer target for Juventus.

The Italian striker was particularly close to joining the Bianconeri in January 2021 based on the request of then-manager Andrea Pirlo.

However, the deal never materialized, as the player was a the time on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo which further complicated matters.

Following a stellar campaign at the Mapei Stadium, the 23-year-old has attracted the interest of several top sides around Europe, with Paris Saint Germain being his most notable suitor

According to TuttoJuve, PSG aren’t alone in the race for Scamacca, as the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also vying for the bomber’s signature.

Last season, the centre forward found the back of the net on 16 occasions in 36 Serie A appearances. He formed a deadly attacking trident alongside Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori.

Despite the high pressure from top European clubs, Sassuolo haven’t budged just yet. The Emilians have proven time and time again that they’re no pushovers in the negotiations.

The Neroverdi have set their price at around 50 million euros and are waiting to see how the transfer market unfolds.

As for Juventus, they’re unlikely to splash such sum on the Italian striker whose traits are somewhat similar to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri are instead searching for an affordable experienced striker who can act as a reliable understudy for the Serbian.