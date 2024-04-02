Juventus could reportedly decide to wield the axe on Max Allegri and his second tenure at the club after the next two Serie A fixtures.

Following their loss to Lazio on Saturday, the Bianconeri will host the capital side this evening for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

But while clinching the domestic cup remains an important objective, the main goal remains qualifying for the Champions League, explains Tuttosport.

The Old Lady has already missed out on Europe’s elite club competition this season, so the club can’t afford to sit out next term as well, especially from a financial standpoint.

Failing to reach the Champions League would cost Juventus around 80 million euros, so Allegri must find a way to drag the team back to the winning track, sooner rather than later.

The Bianconeri have only collected seven points from their last nine fixtures, a figure that is more worthy of a relegation side.

The club remains third in the table, but Bologna and Roma have been closing in, putting the club’s UCL hopes in jeopardy, even though fifth place could be sufficient if Serie A were to earn an extra spot.

So as the Turin-based newspaper tells it, Juventus must register positive results in their next two league outings against old rivals Fiorentina and Torino.

Otherwise. the management could decide to sack Allegri and appoint a caretaker coach for the final stretch of the season.

The source names Juventus Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla and Primavera coach Paolo Montero as possible alternatives, with the latter deemed as the favorite due to his strong character and longtime association with the club.