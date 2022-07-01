Juventus is looking to sell Arthur in this transfer window, and it has been harder than we all thought it would be.

Although the midfielder has been inconsistent since he moved to Juve, he remains one of the most technically gifted players in Italy.

Arsenal explored adding him to their squad in the January transfer window, but they haven’t shown an interest in this window.

The reports linking him with a move to another team have been few in the last couple of weeks.

But he might return to a familiar territory when this window shuts.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb sensationally claims the midfielder could make a return to Barcelona, where he spent the first part of his European career.

He left the Spanish club for Juve in 2020, and he could go back and become a member of their team again.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is one player we need to offload as fast as possible. The midfielder hasn’t been what we expected before we swapped Miralem Pjanic for him.

It doesn’t matter if he returns to Barca or joins another club. The most important thing is that we find a new home for him soon enough.