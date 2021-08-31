Report – Juventus could surprisingly offload youngster today

Juventus will be one of the clubs looking to get their transfer targets before the window shuts today.

The Bianconeri haven’t made the best start to this season and that could see them get some business done before the end of today.

They are mostly expected to bring in new players who can make them become even stronger.

However, a new report claims that they are also open to cashing in on one of their most exciting talents at the moment.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that Juve has opened the door for Dejan Kulusevski to leave them on this last day of the transfer window.

The Swede only joined them last summer and he was the star of the show as they defeated Atalanta in the final of the Italian Cup.

The report says La Dea is the team that Juve has offered him to. However, a move for him would be difficult because the Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, isn’t entirely convinced about the player.

There are other clubs who would jump at the chance of signing him today, but he might insist on joining a club playing in the Champions League.