Juventus could reportedly decide to rescind the contract of their captain Danilo who has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer at the start of the new season.

The 33-year-old has been a stalwart for the club over the past few years, cementing his role as the ultimate locker-room leader through his passion, determination and leadership skills.

The versatile defender is capable of filling various roles at the back, but Thiago Motta has only deployed him for five minutes thus far.

Many still expect him to feature more prominently in the coming weeks. After all, the Brazilian returned late from his summer vacation, and might not be in his best physical condition just yet. He was also a late returnee from the recent international break.

In the first rounds of the season, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu have been Motta’s main choices at right-back, while Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti have been unmovable at the heart of the backline.

So according to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the two parties could decide to part ways by mutual consent as early as January.

This would allow the player to either move to the Saudi Pro League where he can collect lucrative paychecks, or return to his home country of Brazil.

The Selecao captain would like to remain active to maintain his role with the national team.

As for Juventus, an early contract termination would allow them to save circa 5,2 million euros in gross wages.

Danilo joined the Serie A giants in 2019 following a controversial swap deal that saw Joao Cancelo sign for Manchester City.