As we reported yesterday, Juventus must decide on the future of Arkadiusz Milik by Wednesday.

The Pole joined the Bianconeri last summer on loan from Olympique Marseille for two million euros, with the Italians retaining the right to make his stay permanent for another 7 million.

Following an impressive start to life in Turin, the redemption seemed to be a foregone conclusion. However, the striker hasn’t been prolific since his return from an injury suffered in January.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24. the Turin-based club will decide against maintaining the services of Milik.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old won’t be short of options, with Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri keen to reunite with his former Napoli player.

But while the Biancocelesti remain in the lead for the attacker’s signature, the source also names another three possible destinations: Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, Newcastle United who will play in the Champions League next season, and Burnley who secured promotion to the Premier League.

Juve FC say

This season, none of our strikers truly impressed amidst the lack of service and the rigid tactical setup.

In hindsight, Milik’s transfer fee seems to be a bargain, so let’s hope that we don’t regret letting him slip through our fingers.