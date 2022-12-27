Following his return to Juventus in 2021, Moise Kean had initially failed to recapture the magic of his original stint at the club. But while his first on-loan campaign was largely disappointing, he was finally beginning to showcase positive glimpses in November before the winter break.

The 22-year-old has recently cut his collaboration with his former agents Rafaela Pimenta and Enzo Raiola, hiring the services of Alessandro Lucci.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus will buy Kean on permanent basis once his two-year loan stint from Everton expires at the end of the season. The club also has an obligation to buy him on certain conditions.

The Bianconeri have already spent 7 million euros on loan fees and will now have to splash another 28 millions (and perhaps another 3M as bonuses).

But according to the source, this purchase won’t necessarily secure the striker’s spot in next season’s roster, as the club would still entertain offers in the region of 30 millions come summer.

Juve FC say

During the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, Kean rose to the occasion, proving to be the pleasant surprise at Juventus. However, he still needs to confirm his revival with another string of impressive displays after the restart.

In order to establish himself as a key player in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme, the Italian forward needs to showcase continuity and a killer-instinct in front of goal.