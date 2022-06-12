Juventus is looking to send some of their youngsters on loan in this transfer window ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri have some of the finest young players in Italy on their books now, and these individuals will need playing time to reach their full potential.

The likes of Radu Dragusin and Nicolo Fagioli spent the last campaign at other clubs temporarily before returning this summer.

Their futures have to be decided again, and Calciomercato claims Juve has decided to send the former out on loan.

The report claims the Romanian defender, who spent the last season at two different clubs, will be given to another team so he can get enough playing chances.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin is one of the promising players we have, and his future will depend on how he develops.

Training with the best players in the world helps, but it is much better to be at a club where you play regularly, and that will make your development of certain skills and on-field decisions much better.

Dragusin is still just 20, and he is in a delicate stage of his career now. If we get his development right, we would have a top player on our hands in the next few years.