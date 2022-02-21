Report – Juventus decides on the future of Rovella

Nicolo Rovella is one of Juventus’ impressive loanees as he thrives while playing temporarily at Genoa.

The Bianconeri signed him from The Griffin as one of the promising players in Italy.

They allowed him to remain with them so he can keep getting enough playing time.

That has proved beneficial, and the club wanted to recall him in the January transfer window.

At that time, it seemed Juve would lose many of their current midfielders. Bringing him back early was the best next step.

However, the likes of Arthur and Adrien Rabiot stayed and he remained at Genoa until the end of the season.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri already has a plan for him for the next campaign.

The report says they intend to have him back in the group and to include him in the first team.

The 20-year-old will get the chance to battle for a first-team spot with the other top players in the group.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has been developing well at Genoa and one reason for that is that he is getting enough playing time.

If he had returned to Juve at the start of this year, he probably will struggle to play.

Hopefully, by the end of this season, he will be strong enough to fight for a place in Max Allegri’s squad.