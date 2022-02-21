rovella
Club News

Report – Juventus decides on the future of Rovella

February 21, 2022 - 11:00 am

Nicolo Rovella is one of Juventus’ impressive loanees as he thrives while playing temporarily at Genoa.

The Bianconeri signed him from The Griffin as one of the promising players in Italy.

They allowed him to remain with them so he can keep getting enough playing time.

That has proved beneficial, and the club wanted to recall him in the January transfer window.

At that time, it seemed Juve would lose many of their current midfielders. Bringing him back early was the best next step.

However, the likes of Arthur and Adrien Rabiot stayed and he remained at Genoa until the end of the season.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri already has a plan for him for the next campaign.

The report says they intend to have him back in the group and to include him in the first team.

The 20-year-old will get the chance to battle for a first-team spot with the other top players in the group.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has been developing well at Genoa and one reason for that is that he is getting enough playing time.

If he had returned to Juve at the start of this year, he probably will struggle to play.

Hopefully, by the end of this season, he will be strong enough to fight for a place in Max Allegri’s squad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

champions league

Is this the season that Juventus wins the Champions League?

February 21, 2022
Scamacca

Berardi insists these two Juventus targets can play for a big club

February 21, 2022
dybala

Juventus will return to their initial salary agreement with Dybala but it comes with a condition

February 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.