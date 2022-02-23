Report – Juventus defender closes in on a new deal

Juventus has several players on their books whose contracts will expire at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri remains the club with the best players in Italy, but they have allowed deals for several of them to run down.

The likes of Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala could walk away from the club at the end of this season if they don’t sign a new deal, but it is not what the Bianconeri want.

They will now start renewing the deals and the first player who could sign an extension is Mattia De Sciglio.

Sky Sports via Calciomercato says the defender is one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men, and the Juve gaffer has told the club to keep him.

When they start their renewal spree, they will look to tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

We have been adding new and exciting players to Allegri’s squad in recent windows, but keeping some of the old stars is also very important.

They would be the influence in the dressing room that helps the new signings settle in well.

De Sciglio has been doing well in this campaign, and he deserves a new deal, even if it wouldn’t be long term.