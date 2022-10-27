Daniele Rugani has struggled to play for Juventus this season and it might be his last campaign at the club.

The defender has been a member of the Bianconeri squad since 2012, having initially joined them from Empoli before returning there to continue his development.

This means he is one of the longest-serving members of the team, yet he is not getting the playing minutes he wants.

The defender has watched Juve add the likes of Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer to their squad and the latter is ahead of him on the pecking order now.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Rugani will leave at the end of this season as a part of the rebuilding of the Bianconeri squad.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been effective in some games, but there is nothing spectacular about his performance for Juve.

He has struggled to evolve into one of the best centre-backs at the club and the smartest thing to do is to offload him.

He has spent time on loan at Rennes and Cagliari and there should be at least one club willing to add him to their squad in the summer.