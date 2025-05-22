Juventus are reportedly aiming to maintain the services of Francisco Conceicao, at least until the FIFA Club World Cup.

The future of the 22-year-old winger has been a topic of great speculation over the last few months. The Bianconeri signed him on loan from Porto last August, but the deal didn’t include an option to buy.

Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed earlier this season that the Portuguese player will 100% stay at the club.

Yet, this statement was made when Thiago Motta was still the head coach at Continassa, with Conceicao considered a regular starter.

Conceicao endures rollercoaster season in Turin

Getty Images

Unfortunately for the diminutive star, his situation in Turin drastically changed upon the arrival of Igor Tudor in March.

The Croatian manager felt that Conceicao was inapt to his 3-4-2-1 system, so he dropped him from the starting lineup in his first seven fixtures. Nevertheless, the winger managed to impress the tactician in his cameo against Lazio, so he finally earned himself a starting place against Udinese.

According to Tuttosport, these new developments could pave the way for another turnaround in Conceicao’s future.

As the source explains, the final fixture of the Serie A campaign could also play a pivotal part in deciding the player’s fate.

How Juventus play to keep Francisco Conceicao

If Conceicao can produce another impressive showing that helps Juventus beat Venezia to book their place in the Champions League, this would convince the club to open new negotiations with Porto.

The Bianconeri would initially try to extend the player’s loan stint so he would be able to play the Club World Cup. This situation would also suit the Portuguese giants who would want the winger to get some exposure on the global stage.

Afterwards, the two clubs might resume their talks with the aim of keeping Conceicao in Turin for another year, possibly on another loan with an option or an obligation to buy.

The Turin-based newspaper expects the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to play a vital role in these negotiations.