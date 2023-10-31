During his time as Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli pulled off a string of clever coups.

But many argue that his first brilliant signing in the Southern city was Piotr Zielinski back in 2016.

The Pole had made a name for himself as an up-and-coming midfielder in Udinese. He joined the Partenopei on a deal worth 16 million euros.

However, the 29-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, leaving fans and observers alike to wonder whether he’ll sign a renewal or leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus Director of Football Giuntoli is keeping a close eye on the Zielinski saga. The 51-year-old would love to reunite with his former pupil in Turin.

The Poland international has thus far contributed with two goals and as many assists in 10 Serie A appearances. He also has a strike and an assist to his name from three Champions League outings.

Zielinski is certainly a profile that the Juventus midfield department lacks at the moment. He’s someone capable of linking the middle of the park with the attack and has exceptional shooting skills.

However, the former Udinese man will be 30 by the end of the season and might command large wages. So we shall see whether the management deems him suitable for the current project or not.