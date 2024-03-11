Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly interested in reuniting with Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz.

The Bianconeri official was the one who brought the Spaniard to Napoli in 2018.

The midfielder established himself as an instrumental player for the Partenopei, thus earning a switch to PSG in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, the playmaker has yet to carve himself a starting role in the French capital.

As Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) puts it, Ruiz is considered an important player for PSG, but not exactly a pillar.

Moreover, the player fears his position at the club might worsen if his compatriot Luis Enrique were to vacate his place in the dugout at the end of the season.

Therefore, the source believes that signing the 27-year-old could become a concrete idea for Juventus, especially with Giuntoli being intrigued by a reunion with his old pupil.

The Bianconeri could attempt to secure an initial loan deal for the Spain international whose contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs until 2027.

Fabian currently earns 5 million euros per season as net wages. While this isn’t a small figure based on Juve’s standards, it isn’t high enough to thwart a possible agreement with the player.

This season, Ruiz has made 25 appearances across all competitions for PSG, contributing with one goal and three assists.

The Spaniard can operate as a deep-lying playmaker or in a more advanced position in the middle of the park.