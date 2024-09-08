A report in the Spanish media claims Juventus are keeping tabs on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah who could become a free agent next summer.

The 32-year-old is considered among the biggest football stars on the globe in the current day and age.

The winger made his first breakthrough in Europe at Basel, but couldn’t find his footing at Chelsea.

After spending two and a half years in Italian football between Fiorentina and Roma, the Egyptian made the big-money switch to Liverpool in 2017, immediately cementing himself as a pillar at Anfield Road.

However, Salah’s contract with the Reds will expire at the end of the season, and the two parties have been able to make progress in their contract renewal talks, leaving the player’s future up in the air.

Nevertheless, the Egypt international certainly won’t lack suitors if he decides to test free agency.

According to El Nacional via JuventusNews24, a host of suitors would queue up for the star forward, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri would like to add an experienced profile to bolster their squad after injecting new blood during this summer’s major overhaul.

Cristiano Giuntoli considers Salah the right profile to guide a young Juventus squad towards new heights.

The Liverpool star has already rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, as he intends to play at the highest level for years to come.

Salah is enjoying a flying start to the new campaign, contributing three goals and as many assists in his first three Premier League outings.