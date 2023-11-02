Juventus has been closely monitoring Wilfried Gnonto since last season, and their efforts to sign him were expected to accelerate after Leeds United’s relegation.

However, Gnonto chose to remain with Leeds in the Championship, but other clubs continue to express interest in securing his signature.

Lazio and AS Roma have emerged as Juve’s primary competitors in the race to acquire him, underlining the recognition of his talent by Italian clubs.

Nonetheless, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus is no longer interested in adding him to their squad and has shifted their focus to other players.

This decision represents a significant boost to other potential suitors, as Juventus currently believes that he may not be the attacker they need at this time.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest forwards in Serie A in our squad and anyone joining us to fill a void in that group must be a player who will make us better.

Gnonto is not much better than our current options and will struggle to get into the team if we add him to the group.

Our executives and scouts are experienced enough to make the right judgement and we believe they have run the rule over Gnonto before deciding to focus elsewhere.