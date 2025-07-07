Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Leicester City wantaway Wilfred Ndidi who could leave the club for a relatively low amount.

The Nigerian is a defensive midfielder who has been playing his football at King Power Stadium since 2017. Last year, he signed a contract extension that pushed back the deadline until June 2027, but the deal also includes a release clause worth £9 million.

Wilfred Ndidi expected to leave Leicester this summer

Therefore, Ndidi’s affordable price tag rendered him one of the most coveted players on the market, especially following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season. The likes of Manchester United, Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace have also contacted the player’s entourage, seeking information about his availability.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have emerged as a surprising suitor, offering Ndidi an alternative destination to the Premier League, as well as the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the Bianconeri have made a concrete move on this track, enquiring about the conditions to bring the Lagos native to Continassa.

Wilfred Ndidi (Photo by Joe Prior/Getty Images)

Juventus keeping tabs on Ndidi

Although the Nigeria captain doesn’t represent the most exciting option for the fanbase, it appears that the newly minted Juventus management, led by Damien Comolli, appreciates the player’s profile, especially given the low cost.

Moreover, Igor Tudor’s squad will likely require one or more additions in the middle of the park. After all, Douglas Luiz is widely expected to depart after a disappointing year at the Allianz Stadium, while Weston McKennie could follow him to the exit door.

In addition to Ndidi, Juventus are also being linked with Benfica enforcer Florentino, who represents a somewhat similar profile, albeit younger and more expensive. The Portuguese’s price is reportedly in the region of €35-40 million.