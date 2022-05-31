Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus are hoping to land a household name who would act as a worthy replacement for the legendary captain.

The Euro 2020 winner bowed out after 17 long years at the club, leaving a major gap at the back. That is why the Bianconeri need to find a star who can uplift the spirit of the squad.

While several names had already emerged as potential candidates, a new center back has reportedly joined the ever-growing shortlist.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about the availability of Aymeric Laporte.

The Spanish defender has been a part of the Manchester City squad since making a switch from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for a hefty sum of 65 million euros.

Since then, the 28-year-old has cemented himself as a true pillar at Pep Guardiola’s court despite a strong competition for starting places with the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Aké,

Therefore, the source claims that Juventus want to understand whether the Cityzens would be willing to entertain offers for the defender.

Juve FC say

Unless Man City find themselves a new center back this summer, they’re unlikely to deprive themselves of a true stalwart at the back.

Moreover, even if the Premier League champions are willing to sit on the table, Juventus would have to splash a lucrative bid to praise the defender away from the Etihad Stadium.

All in all, this deal remains highly unlikely, at least in the current circumstances.