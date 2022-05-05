Report: Juventus enter four-way battle for Leicester star

With a new midfielder high on the club’s transfer priorities, news reports have been linking Juventus with several potential candidates.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are ready to enter the race for the signature of Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian made the switch from Monaco to Leicester City in 2019 for 45 million euros at the time, before quickly establishing himself as a stalwart at the club.

However, the 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2023, so the upcoming summer transfer market will offer the Foxes the chance to generate some income from the midfielder’s sale rather than losing him for free a year later.

Nonetheless, the source explains that signing Tielemans won’t be a walk in the park for Juventus. In fact, the Italians will have to compete with another three European giants for the player’s signature.

The report claims that Arsenal and Manchester United will offer the Belgium international the chance to remain in the Premier League. Moreover, Real Madrid are reportedly amongst the chasing pack as well.

This season, the central midfielder has contributed in six goals and three assists in his 28 EPL appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

Even though Tielemans would arguably add some quality in the middle of the park, he might not exactly be the Old Lady’s first option.

Nevertheless, he surely makes for an intriguing prospect, one that Juventus should definitely keep an eye on and perhaps lunge forward if the right opportunity presented itself.