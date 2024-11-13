Juventus is actively searching for defensive reinforcements as the January transfer window approaches, and their hunt has taken them across Europe in search of a reliable solution. After enduring a series of defensive injuries, including the long-term absence of Gleison Bremer and potentially Juan Cabal, the club finds itself in a defensive crisis. This leaves Juventus with limited options, potentially having to promote players from their U19 or Next Gen teams to fill the gaps. The injuries have left manager Thiago Motta struggling to maintain a solid defensive unit, even though he has rotated his squad as best as possible.
Transfer News
No Comments