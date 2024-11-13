Juventus is actively searching for defensive reinforcements as the January transfer window approaches, and their hunt has taken them across Europe in search of a reliable solution. After enduring a series of defensive injuries, including the long-term absence of Gleison Bremer and potentially Juan Cabal, the club finds itself in a defensive crisis. This leaves Juventus with limited options, potentially having to promote players from their U19 or Next Gen teams to fill the gaps. The injuries have left manager Thiago Motta struggling to maintain a solid defensive unit, even though he has rotated his squad as best as possible.

With these pressing concerns, Juventus is eager to secure a new defender before the winter window closes, and they may have identified their target in Feyenoord’s David Hancko. The Slovakian international is versatile, capable of playing both as a left-back and as a central defender, making him a potential solution to Juventus’ defensive crisis. Hancko’s previous spell in Serie A was brief and largely unsuccessful, but he has since matured and gained valuable experience at Feyenoord, where he has impressed both domestically and in European competitions.

David Hancko playing for Slovakia

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Il Bianconero reports that Juventus is considering approaching Hancko, who could offer the versatility and depth needed to cover the absence of Cabal for the rest of the season. While Hancko’s previous Serie A stint may not have been successful, he has evolved into a more experienced and reliable player, and Juventus believes he could fit well into their system. Given the current state of their defence, Juventus may need to act quickly and bring Hancko into their squad by the new year to address the ongoing defensive emergency.

If Hancko is deemed to be the right choice, Juventus should look to secure his signature in January, ensuring that they have the necessary cover for the remainder of the season. A successful move for the Slovakian could provide a much-needed boost to their defensive options and ensure they remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.