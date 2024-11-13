With these pressing concerns, Juventus is eager to secure a new defender before the winter window closes, and they may have identified their target in Feyenoord’s David Hancko. The Slovakian international is versatile, capable of playing both as a left-back and as a central defender, making him a potential solution to Juventus’ defensive crisis. Hancko’s previous spell in Serie A was brief and largely unsuccessful, but he has since matured and gained valuable experience at Feyenoord, where he has impressed both domestically and in European competitions.

Il Bianconero reports that Juventus is considering approaching Hancko, who could offer the versatility and depth needed to cover the absence of Cabal for the rest of the season. While Hancko’s previous Serie A stint may not have been successful, he has evolved into a more experienced and reliable player, and Juventus believes he could fit well into their system. Given the current state of their defence, Juventus may need to act quickly and bring Hancko into their squad by the new year to address the ongoing defensive emergency.

If Hancko is deemed to be the right choice, Juventus should look to secure his signature in January, ensuring that they have the necessary cover for the remainder of the season. A successful move for the Slovakian could provide a much-needed boost to their defensive options and ensure they remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.