Report – Juventus eyeing another raid on Fiorentina

Juventus signed Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina within the last three years and they could be back to raid La Viola again.

Federico Bernardeschi is another player who has swapped Florence for Turin before now as Juve continues to poach top players from the purple club.

In the summer, the Bianconeri could return there after identifying two defenders who can make a difference for their team.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve wants to buy Nikola Milenkovic and Igor Julio at the end of this season.

They have struggled to get a good performance from Federico Gatti, while Leonardo Bonucci keeps getting injured.

This has made it a matter of necessity for them to refresh their defence and these two La Viola players look good enough.

Juve FC Says

We need new defenders who can deliver for us as we struggle to get Bonucci to play regularly.

The likes of Danilo and Gleison Bremer have been superb in black and white, but if we lose any of them to injury, it could be a big problem for us.

Fiorentina has never enjoyed selling their players to us, but it eventually happens, although we usually have to pay a lot of money to buy them.