Report: Juventus eyeing PSG director for a role alongside Scanavino

Following the major administrative shakeup at the club, Maurizio Scanavino will become the new Juventus CEO, inheriting the role from Maurizio Arrivabene who resigned from office on November along with the rest of Andrea Agnelli’s board.

Reminiscently to his predecessor, Scanavino isn’t an expert in football, and will thus require a strong sporting specialist alongside him. For now, sporting director Federico Cherubini remains in his post, but is widely expected to vacate his office, probably at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are eyeing a move for Luis Campos who currently acts as strategic advisor at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portuguese had embarked on a coaching career that saw him taking charge at several lower-league clubs in his home country, before becoming a scout at Real in 2012.

The 58-year-old eventually gained fame during his time at Monaco where he acted as a technical director, helping the club in building a solid foundation which eventually won Ligue 1 in 2017. He also enjoyed an impressive stint at Lille between 2017 and 2020. They also won a league title shortly after his departure.

At the moment, it remains unclear if Scanavino is to fulfill his three-year term at Juventus since he also holds the role of CEO at GEDI (another company owned by EXOR), but if so, then he’ll be looking to add a profile like Campos to act as a link between the squad and the top management.