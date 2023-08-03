Juventus has now set their sights on Jean-Clair Todibo, as Cristiano Giuntoli seeks to strengthen Max Allegri’s squad with new acquisitions, reports Tuttojuve. Todibo, currently playing for Nice in France, boasts valuable experience having previously represented Barcelona.

Giuntoli has gathered sufficient information about Todibo and is keen on bringing him to the Bianconeri if they happen to lose another defender. There are rumours of a potential departure for Alex Sandro, and in such a scenario, Todibo could be recruited as his replacement.

At just 23 years old, Todibo offers Juventus a promising long-term investment and the opportunity to rejuvenate the squad’s average age. His addition to the team would bring valuable depth and enhance the defensive options for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Todibo has been around the game for a long time since his stint at Barcelona, where he was a prodigy.

We need to continue bolstering our squad with players who can deliver value for us, and Todibo is a man we can trust.

Giuntoli made some impressive signings when he was a leader at Napoli and we expect that he would do the same now that he works for us.

However, that will take some time and we may not be successful in this transfer window, which is his first.