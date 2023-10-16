With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagiolo set to receive suspensions for different yet equally damning reasons, the Juventus midfield department will be decimated. The club is arguably one injury away from a real midfield crisis.

Therefore, the club’s technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and company could resort to the market in January to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks in the middle of the park.

In recent weeks, Khephren Thuram has emerged as one of the main targets of the club. The Nice midfielder is 22 years of age but has already culminated significant experience in Ligue 1.

The France international is also the son of former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram. His older brother Marcus signed for Inter as a free agent in the summer.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will face competition from Liverpool who are also looking to strengthen their midfield with a physically-strong player.

As the report explains, the Reds had already tried to lure the Frenchman towards Anfield Road in the summer. But eventually, they prioritized other midfield targets.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp could revive his interest in Thuram whose current valuation is reported to be somewhere between 25 and 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

Signing Thuram would be an important and timely coup for the Bianconeri. But Between Nice’s asking price and the reported competition from a Premier League giant, this sounds like a daunting task already.

Eventually, Juventus might have to settle for a less glamorous profile, someone who would arrive for a lower price or on a more favorable formula.