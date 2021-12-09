Report: Juventus fall behind Inter in the race for young Italian bomber

Last January, Juventus were very close to the signature of Gianluca Scamacca. The striker is owned by Sassuolo, but spent last season on loan at Genoa.

However, the Bianconeri weren’t fully convinced of the young man’s abilities, especially amidst his average stint in Liguria.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old returned to his parent club and has been impressing for the Neroverdi since the start of the season, scoring five goals in the process, including two stunners against Milan and Napoli.

Therefore, the Italy international has attracted the attention of other suitors, meaning that the Bianconeri could end up missing out on his services.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter have entered the fray, and are now in the lead for Scamacca’s signature.

The source believes that the Nerazzurri will attempt to offload Alexis Sanchez, making room for the former Genoa man at Appiano Gentile.

The report adds that Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta is a big admirer of the player and is eager to seal the deal.

Juve FC say

Since taking over at Inter, Marotta has been adamant on building a squad mixed between tried and tested veterans as well as young up-and-coming Italians (the likes of Barella, Sensi and Bastoni).

Therefore, it’s not a surprise to see the former Juventus director pouncing for Scamacca and putting one over his old employers in the process.

Both clubs are facing financial difficulties at the moment, but the Nerazzurri could have some money in the coffers after cashing in on Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi last summer.